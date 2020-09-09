He has no way of knowing if double Olympic boxing champion Adams and much-loved comedian Bailey will be any good on the dance floor. But that hasn't stopped the Australian former dancer and choreographer.

He was chatting on Mecca Bingo online about this year's truncated Strictly Come Dancing and said, when questioned: "I think Nicola Adams will be punching above her weight, darling.”

Revel Horwood added: “But I am looking forward to seeing a same sex couple. That’s going to be cool.”

When questioned how he thought Bailey will perform, he replied: “Terrible. I’m looking forward to the disasters!”

But it wasn't all negative about the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. He has high expectations about Max George, formerly of the chart-topping pop band The Wanted: “Oh yes, he’s going to be great.”

Quizzed about who his favourite to lift the 2020 Glitterball Trophy was, he responded: “I would have a favourite if I'd seen them dance. I just need to see them walk down a set of stairs to music, then I can judge them. Some people can’t even do that.

“And that’s before they go on to the dance floor – and then it becomes a complete and utter disaster.”

An insider told The Sun: “Obviously at this stage of the competition, he shouldn’t be saying who he thinks the best and worst dancers will be. He is supposed to be neutral – so this isn’t great.”

It's not yet clear when Revel Horwood – and us – will get to see them strut their stuff for the first time on Strictly Come Dancing 2020 as the BBC hasn't confirmed it in the schedules, but there is speculation it will premiere in late October.

