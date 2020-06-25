RadioTimes.com understands that professional dancers will have to isolate for a total of two weeks, before then isolating in what's known as "bubble", with their celebrity partner for another two weeks.

This will then allow for the show to run as normal - with no dances off limits - but with a slightly pushed back date.

While the idea of a shorter series might have put some off, the only thing we were thinking about is that with all the concerns over coronavirus and other shows having to cancel filming as a result, we won’t be missing out on our Strictly fix this year – which we can’t deny we worried could happen.

Instead, we’ll be getting the Strictly that we know and love - largely similar to previous instalments.

Yes, the show might be shorter this year, which could make some feel like they're being robbed slightly of their Strictly experience.

But this doesn't necessarily have to be a bad thing.

We must also be mindful that the delayed start date will come as a result of the contestants and their dance partners having to isolate first, so that they can continue to have close contact routines. Yes, proper dance routines where they can actually touch each other!

Anton and his dance partner Emma Barton on Strictly 2019

With two-metre social distancing a protocol in these times, it's great that we'll get to see contestants getting up, close, and personal without the worry of coronavirus.

And not just that, we'll get to see fan-favourites such as the Rumba or the Argentine Tango which simply couldn't be done with social distance.

Yet here we are, in the midst of a pandemic, and the heart of the show still remains.

The BBC are clearly going above and beyond to make this year work given our current climate, and because of this, we know it will.

Strictly isn’t just about the glitz and glam and the big names they manage to get on the dance floor each year, for the simple fact that it’s never really the person you thought would win who manages to scoop the Glitterball.

Take 2018 winner Stacey Dooley for instance; a documentary maker, with little to no dancing experience, surpassing entertainers and athletes to be crowned the Strictly Come Dancing champ.

Strictly is about the journey from a celeb coming in and having two left feet, to ending as a Paso Doble master or a Charleston champ.

It’s about the hard work and dedication that the celebrities and their professional dance partners put in to learn the new steps each week in a bid to top the leaderboard.

The BBC are putting in all the effort to make this happen for us, so that we'll be able to see these transformations come to life, just like with previous years.

Just like the dancers, who we've seen improve in the space of 12 weeks as result of all their hard work, the producers at BBC are doing the same and working overtime to make the show happen.

Strictly is pulling out all the stops in the form of isolation bubbles and tightening their schedule just so we can have the same show that we've come to love over the past 17 years.

And because of that, like we've seen with the truly dedicated contestants who end up winning the show, they too will win this year, once again.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year to BBC One.