Strictly Come Dancing 2012: week five songs and dances revealed
From Aretha Franklin to Olly Murs, foxtrots to sambas, check out this week’s Strictly songs and dances
Foxtrots, jives, Viennese waltzes, paso dobles, sambas, tangos and rumbas all feature this Saturday – with an equally eclectic range of music to accompany them...
Colin and Kristina – Foxtrot to Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive by Aretha Franklin
Dani and Vincent – Jive to Dance With Me Tonight by Olly Murs
Denise and James - Viennese Waltz to At Last by Etta James
Fern and Artem – Paso Doble to Espana Cani by Ross Mitchell Orchestra
Kimberley and Pasha – Salsa to Naughty Girl by Beyonce
Lisa and Robin – Tango to Let’s Stick Together by Bryan Ferry
Louis and Flavia – Samba to La Bomba by Ricky Martin
Michael and Natalie – Foxtrot to (I Get the) Sweetest Feeling by Jackie Wilson
Nicky and Karen – Rumba to I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing by Aerosmith
Richard and Erin – Foxtrot to Big Spender by Shirley Bassey
Victoria and Brendan – Samba to It’s Not Unusual by Tom Jones