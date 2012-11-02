Foxtrots, jives, Viennese waltzes, paso dobles, sambas, tangos and rumbas all feature this Saturday – with an equally eclectic range of music to accompany them...

Advertisement

Colin and Kristina – Foxtrot to Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive by Aretha Franklin

Dani and Vincent – Jive to Dance With Me Tonight by Olly Murs

Denise and James - Viennese Waltz to At Last by Etta James

Fern and Artem – Paso Doble to Espana Cani by Ross Mitchell Orchestra

More like this

Kimberley and Pasha – Salsa to Naughty Girl by Beyonce

Lisa and Robin – Tango to Let’s Stick Together by Bryan Ferry

Louis and Flavia – Samba to La Bomba by Ricky Martin

Michael and Natalie – Foxtrot to (I Get the) Sweetest Feeling by Jackie Wilson

Nicky and Karen – Rumba to I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing by Aerosmith

Richard and Erin – Foxtrot to Big Spender by Shirley Bassey

Advertisement

Victoria and Brendan – Samba to It’s Not Unusual by Tom Jones

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement