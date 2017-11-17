The Strictly stars will attend the dance alongside members of the community in order to highlight the benefits of exercise in old age – and there will also be a pro dance performance at the palace.

The BBC said in a statement: "As part of this year's Strictly Christmas Special, there will be a festive feature from inside Buckingham Palace.

"Hosted by HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, our Strictly family and members of the local community will attend a tea dance highlighting the benefits of dance and exercise in the process of active ageing."

This year's festive special will star some of our old favourites, including Judy Murray and Kimberley Walsh.

Katie Derham, Colin Jackson and Robbie Savage will also be dusting off their dance shoes, as well Jeremy Vine – who could give Judy Murray a run for her money in the comedy stakes.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on Christmas Day on BBC1