Twitter: @thekatiederham

Famous for: Presenting the BBC Proms on BBC2 and being TV’s go-to classical music expert.

In 1998, aged 27, Katie joined ITV as a newsreader, making her the youngest newscaster on British national TV, before jumping ship to the BBC in 2010. As well as her BBC Proms coverage, the Cheshire-born journalist has hosted the Classic Brit Awards and presents BBC Radio 3’s Afternoon On Three.

More like this

In August 2016 Derham presented The Girl From Ipanema, a BBC4 documentary, and in September 2017, she presented coverage of the Last Night of the Proms for the BBC.

Strictly wasn’t Katie’s first reality show; she was also a contestant in BBC2’s Maestro, a series that saw celebrities try their hand at conducting. Incidentally, Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood took part in the same show, but they appeared in different series.

How did she do on Strictly?

Katie competed in the 13th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, and was paired with pro dancer Anton du Beke. The duo made it all the way to the final and ended up finishing in fourth place.

Who is Katie dancing with in the Christmas Special?

Brendan Cole – was the first ever winner with partner Natasha Kaplinsky in the first series.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special will air on Christmas Day at 6:30pm on BBC1