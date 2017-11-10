"I wanted to do Strictly to prove that I could do something terrifying if I just believed in myself," she wrote. "I'd love to get to Blackpool but no matter what happens I think I've done that. Because if I can be Wonder Woman, anyone can."

Replying to a Twitter user unimpressed by the Strictly "schmaltziness", Calman added, "All my life I've thought I was fat and ugly. I feel beautiful for the first time. Schmaltzy maybe. But true and bloody brilliant. It's not just about dancing for me. It's life changing."

Calman really was Wonder Woman last month, when she flipped Strictly on its head and, dressed as the 70s super-heroine, led her pro partner Kevin Clifton in the samba.

More like this

Advertisement

Here's a video of the dance so we can relive it all below...