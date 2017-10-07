No, it was the slow ascent to the heavens in the fluffy cloud on which I made my entrance.

Jared and Gareth, cloudwranglers, helped me up onto the platform hidden by giant cotton wool buds, strapped me into my sparkly harness, and up I went, higher and higher, carried aloft by an electric motor and steel cables until I was on a level with the giant strictly glitter ball in the gods.

As I get older, like lots of people, I find I get shakier at height, so I was holding onto my golden harp with grim determination wondering if my Strictly entrance might also be my Strictly exit.

Then Alan “voice-of-Strictly” Dedicoat said, “And now…” the band struck up, the motor whirred, and I realised that as I descended, wobbling like jelly, I had to twang the harp in time to the music and look like I was having the time of my life.

Fortunately at that moment I saw my partner Dianne below, encouragement beaming out of her smile, and suddenly boldness suffused me, and I twanged that harp like Jimi Hendrix his guitar. I hope boldness holds up because at the time of writing I’m in the middle of learning our second number, the American Smooth, which I adore, but it’s fiddly, with a foxtrot and lifts and even a twirl.

By the time this is printed the judges will have marked it: grant us, O merciful Craig, a generous three. Amen.

