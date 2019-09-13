"I loathe dancing. It embarrasses me. Not only to do it, but to watch other people do it," he said on the Jonathan Ross Show. "The Strictly-type thing I find absolutely nails on a blackboard. It’s an allergy. I can’t bear dancing. It makes me cringe."

The national treasure will also talk about how he lost almost six stone by walking "eight miles every morning" at "just over four miles an hour".

The Strictly Come Dancing launch show revealed the official line-up of paired celebrities and professionals, along with our first look at Motsi Mabuse, who has replaced Darcey Bussell as a judge.

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing featured in the launch show as part of this year's Strictly line-up and was paired with Motsi's sister, Oti Mabuse.

However, he was forced to drop out due to injury and has been replaced by former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher for the live shows, which kick off on Saturday 21st September on BBC One.