Sir Patrick Stewart says he could have done Strictly Come Dancing
Why didn't the BBC make it so?!?
He's boldly gone where no man has gone before in Star Trek and taken on mutant foes in X-Men but did you know Sir Patrick Stewart could well have appeared on Strictly Come Dancing?
"Strictly Come Dancing, it's a wonderful show, it's delightful," he said while hosting the first in the latest series of Have I Got News For You. Stewart had been joking about Jeremy Corbyn's potential to win the 2017 series when the topic came up.
"I wanted to [do it] at the beginning" the former captain of the starship Enterprise revealed, setting phasers across the nation to stunned.
"And then the tone, it changed somewhat, and I thought.... yeah, I'll pass."
It's not clear whether Stewart was ever approached by the BBC to take part in the series, but we wager he'd have given us quite the show had he jumped on board.
More like this
Don't just take it from us, though. Check out his smashing Star Trek song and dance routine for all the proof you'll ever need.