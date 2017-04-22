"I wanted to [do it] at the beginning" the former captain of the starship Enterprise revealed, setting phasers across the nation to stunned.

"And then the tone, it changed somewhat, and I thought.... yeah, I'll pass."

It's not clear whether Stewart was ever approached by the BBC to take part in the series, but we wager he'd have given us quite the show had he jumped on board.

More like this

Advertisement

Don't just take it from us, though. Check out his smashing Star Trek song and dance routine for all the proof you'll ever need.