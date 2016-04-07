In this week's Radio Times magazine, Simon Cowell claimed one of the downsides of having Alesha Dixon as a judge on Britain's Got Talent is that she's "headstrong" and "occasionally walks out" of auditions. Today, with her trademark Carry On laugh in place, Dixon blasted the quotes roaring: "He's a liar!"

"I read that and I was cracking up," Dixon told RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at today's launch event. "Simon’s thing with me, because he knows I’m a genuine person, he likes to make out that I’m a diva or difficult because he has no dirt on me!"

"So he makes things up, that I’ve got no time for the kids or I don’t want to talk to anyone or the judges can’t talk to me or I walk out. It’s all a load of rubbish, I would never walk out," she said, before remembering there had been that one time.

"I think once in five series David and Simon were winding Amanda and I up so we got up and left and had a cup of tea. That’s about as diva-ish as it’s ever got!"

Britain's Got Talent returns Saturday at 7:00pm on ITV

