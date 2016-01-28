Simon Cowell tells BGT act his similarities to Piers Morgan worked against him
Act fails to make it through the final day of London auditions as Cowell jokes he reminded him of the former judge
Simon Cowell told an act his similarities to Piers Morgan worked against him during his Britain’s Got Talent audition yesterday.
It was the final day in London and the act had sung his heart out for the crowd. But the boss couldn’t quite shake off his similarities to the former BGT judge.
“Annoyingly, you look like a thin Piers Morgan,” Cowell said.
“Did that go against me?” enquired the act.
“A little bit…” Cowell teased.
It seems to be in good spirits though as Cowell hasn’t dismissed the idea of Morgan coming back to the panel.
The Good Morning host admitted at the recent National Television Awards that of all the shows, BGT is the one he’d go back to.
Joking that Cowell "calls him every night" asking him to come back, Morgan teased: "The money’s getting ridiculous. I said 'Simon, you will not buy me!' When we get to five million, I start Monday."
And Cowell seemed to think it could work.
“We can do something special with him, yeah” he smiled, speaking to us on the red carpet at the London auditions.
Perhaps this act would have better luck with Morgan back in residence..?
Britain’s Got Talent returns later this year
Watch the full interview with Simon Cowell from the BGT red carpet below: