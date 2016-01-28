“Annoyingly, you look like a thin Piers Morgan,” Cowell said.

“Did that go against me?” enquired the act.

“A little bit…” Cowell teased.

It seems to be in good spirits though as Cowell hasn’t dismissed the idea of Morgan coming back to the panel.

The Good Morning host admitted at the recent National Television Awards that of all the shows, BGT is the one he’d go back to.

Joking that Cowell "calls him every night" asking him to come back, Morgan teased: "The money’s getting ridiculous. I said 'Simon, you will not buy me!' When we get to five million, I start Monday."

And Cowell seemed to think it could work.

“We can do something special with him, yeah” he smiled, speaking to us on the red carpet at the London auditions.

Perhaps this act would have better luck with Morgan back in residence..?

Britain’s Got Talent returns later this year

Watch the full interview with Simon Cowell from the BGT red carpet below: