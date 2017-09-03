Asked if she'd had to be told off by Cowell at any point during the auditions so far, Nicole said at the press launch for series 14 of the ITV talent show: "I’ve had to tell him off. He’s stealing all of my lines!"

Louis Walsh interjected: "That’s true. What people don’t realise, she’ll say something very intelligent about a song or about an artist and then Simon will repeat it and then he will say to Nicole: ‘Guess which one is going to be used?’ That’s true. A lot of people don’t know that."

They do now, Louis!

More like this

Nicole added that she now tries to speak over Cowell when he starts parroting her "so they can't use it".

We would say we expect better from someone like Mr Cowell... but we'd be lying.

Advertisement

The X Factor starts on Saturday 2nd September on ITV