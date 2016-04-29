Simon Cowell gets more than he bargained for when crossbow-wielding Ben Blaque asks him to hop up on stage during this weekend's Britain's Got Talent.

Cowell had been merrily sat in his judging seat, dishing out his opinions, eating his satsuma segments. Then Blaque asks him to stand very much in the 'danger zone' of his arrow-firing act. Yep, poor Cowell has to ring a bell prompting Blaque to fire an arrow precisely in his direction. The extra twist of danger being Blaque has a bag over his head, thus meaning he has no idea if he's actually about to impale the music mogul.