Should Anton Du Beke have replaced Len Goodman? Strictly Come Dancing fans are divided
The BBC chose Shirley Ballas as a fresh face rather than giving pro dancer Anton a promotion
Anton Du Beke has missed out yet again.
The long-time Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer rarely gets a shot at the glitterball trophy as he often gets lumbered with the less, erm, skilled dancers. Now, to make matters worse, he has lost out on his chance to join the judging panel as Shirley Ballas replaces Len Goodman as head judge.
Sure, Anton isn't everyone's cup of tea. In fact a lot of Strictly viewers are breathing a sigh of relief.
Though there was one upside: hopefully Anton will stay on as a pro dancer.
And to be fair to Anton, he does have a lot on his plate at the moment with newborn twins to look after...
Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 in the autumn.