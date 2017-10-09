Shirley Ballas's pro dancer son challenges Strictly to a US vs UK dance-off
Mark Ballas hit back at a tweet claiming Strictly Come Dancing was better than Dancing With The Stars
There's some serious beef going down between Strictly Come Dancing and its US sister show Dancing With the Stars – and it may just spark the dance-off to end all dance-offs.
Shirley Ballas's pro dancer son Mark Ballas has thrown down the glittered gauntlet and is ready to do dance battle.
It all started with an innocent tweet from Strictly choreographer Jason Gilkison:
Nice, right? Then the famous choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne dropped by to congratulate him:
It just does not compare on any level?? Ex-DWTS pro dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy was having none of it – and nor was his fellow dancer Mark Ballas, son of Head Judge Shirley.
More like this
Ooooh! Good old Artem and Aljaz arrived in the conversation to calm things down.
And Matthew Bourne did a mea culpa...
But it was too late. The dance-off idea has taken hold...