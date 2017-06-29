Sharon Osbourne replaced by Alesha Dixon in upcoming X Factor auditions
Osbourne has been forced to pull out of filming for the latest ITV series due to ongoing back problems
ITV has confirmed that The X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne has had to pull out of auditions in Edinburgh due to a back injury following surgery earlier this year.
Fortunately Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon will be stepping into Sharon's place while Sharon recovers from her continuing "niggling back problems".
Alesha's no stranger to the show – the singer filled in for former Pussycat Doll and judge Nicole Scherzinger in the Manchester auditions for the upcoming series.
She will be taking up Sharon’s seat alongside Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger while The X Factor continues its talent search in Edinburgh.
An X Factor spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “Unfortunately, Sharon is suffering from niggling back problems following surgery earlier in the year and will be unable to take part in the Edinburgh auditions. Alesha will be guest judging on the panel today."
Series 14 of The X Factor will start later this year