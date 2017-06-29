Alesha's no stranger to the show – the singer filled in for former Pussycat Doll and judge Nicole Scherzinger in the Manchester auditions for the upcoming series.

She will be taking up Sharon’s seat alongside Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger while The X Factor continues its talent search in Edinburgh.

An X Factor spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “Unfortunately, Sharon is suffering from niggling back problems following surgery earlier in the year and will be unable to take part in the Edinburgh auditions. Alesha will be guest judging on the panel today."

Series 14 of The X Factor will start later this year