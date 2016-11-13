Sam was first to sing, taking on Mary J Blige's No More Drama.

Ryan followed with an Oasis classic - Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

It was then down to the judges to decide who to save. Simon and Nicole both sided with their own acts, while Sharon opted to save Sam and Louis voted for Ryan, taking the vote to Deadlock.

Disco Week marked the first week when there was no lifeline vote. It previously gave App Voters the opportunity to save one of the bottom three acts and allow them to avoid the dreaded sing-off.

5 After Midnight, Emily Middlemas, Honey G and Matt Terry will also all return to sing again next week.

And the theme, as revealed by Ant & Dec live from the Australian jungle, is Movies.