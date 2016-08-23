“The X Factor is nothing without Louis Walsh,” Rylan said, with his new co-host Matt Edmondson concurring: “It’s nothing without Louis – and he is a big Rylan fan.”

As far as Rylan’s concerned he’s not been put on the show because show boss Simon Cowell’s been keeping an eye on his career.

“I’ve not really working with Simon. He wasn’t on my year [Rylan was a contestant in 2012 when Gary Barlow led the panel] and I doubt that Simon watches Big Brother’s Bit on the Side or This Morning - I can neither confirm nor deny the rumours – but Louis is like my biggest champion.

“I’ve been friends with Louis since day one on the show. I’ve always been friendly with Louis. It’s Louis saying [adopts accent]: ‘What are you doing? You need to get this boy on.’ And that was it. So yeah, I owe Louis a Guinness or two.”

It certainly seems like Mr Walsh is aware of this owing debt, the judge making a beeline for the new spin-off host on his first day.

“Louis just stormed in like a bull in a china shop, he stomped up these stairs in my little dressing room and he went: “You f***ing owe me! You f***ing owe me. And I was like, ‘Alright!’ Then he was like, ‘How you been?’ then just gossiping. Never tell Louis Walsh a secret…”

The Xtra Factor Live starts on ITV2 at 9.30pm on Saturday 27th August and 9pm on Sunday 28th August