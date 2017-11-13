And the rest of the Class of Strictly 2017 took that as the perfect moment for another pile-on. Claudia Winkleman threw herself straight in and even Tess Daly (cautiously) followed.

The pile-up of celebrities got so tall that Debbie McGee actually had to do a little jump to throw herself on top. Could Anton breathe??

Luckily he was soon on his feet and there were hugs all around...

More like this

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns at 6.45pm on Saturday 18th November on BBC1