It all sounds great, but there's one big question: how can we watch the four-part series here in the UK?

How can I watch RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race?

The show, billed as a 'special event', began airing on VH1 last month in the States, and we were worried it would be a long time before we'd be able to watch it here in the UK. But thankfully episodes one and two have turned up on Netflix! And the final two episodes will follow once they have aired in the US. Phew, what a relief.

So now you can watch the 12 mystery celebrity contestants battle it out for the title of America's Next Celebrity Drag Superstar at your earliest convenience (right now - that's what working from home is for after all), just as long as you've got a Netflix subscription. And if that's not enough you can also binge watch the current Drag Race as well as the All Stars series, both available on Netflix now.

Ru Paul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race is available to watch on Netflix right now. To see what else is on, don't forget to check out our TV Guide for full listings.