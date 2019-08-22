Speaking on Good Morning Britain, where he is standing in for a currently out-of-office Piers Morgan, he said: "I was talking to a booker from Strictly Come Dancing the other day because, for their folly, sometimes they ask me to go on it and I always say no. I wouldn't do it because of the jive. I cannot conceivably come on in Spandex and Lurex and do the flick kicks – I would look so stupid."

He added that the booker told him that male celebrities are a tough procure for the show.

"She was saying that more women celebrities say yes than men – it's much harder to get male celebrities to go on and do it."

This claim was supported by former Strictly pro Kristina Rihanoff, who explained that most women have a more natural ability to dance, and that men often have a hard time on the show.

"It's much more difficult because they have to lead, support, if they are doing a lift," she said. "It's a lot of work, for the boys it's very hard."