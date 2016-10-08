Jay McGuiness and Aliona Vilani

Jay and Aliona’s Pulp Fiction-inspired jive to Misirlou went to a whole new level and became one of the most iconic dances in Strictly history. They scored the first 10 of the competition and went on to become champions in 2015.

Jeremy Vine and Karen Clifton

Jeremy and Karen’s Charleston to Top Hat, White Tie & Tails wasn’t quite Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, but it was fabulously entertaining. Bruno Tonioli told him: “You’ve become the Prime Minister… actually, the king of funny walks. It really was an unexpected delight”.

Chelsee Healey and Pasha Kovalev

They may have been dressed as Shrek and Fiona, but Chelsee and Pasha were nimble on their feet as they danced the jive to I’m A Believer. The quick-footed number earned them a 39.

Kellie Bright and Kevin Clifton

Whoever suggested a Charleston to Star Wars Cantina involving light sabers was a genius.

Frankie Bridge and Kevin Clifton

Frankie and Kevin earned the first 10 of 2014 (though admittedly it was a “Donny 10” from guest judge Donny Osmond, which everyone agreed wasn’t exactly a 10 from Len). “Frankie goes to Hollywood and gives us a blockbuster” said Len Goodman after the pair performed a West Side Story-themed Paso Doble.

Louis Smith and Flavia Cacace

Petite Flavia took advantage of Olympic gymnast Louis’ muscles to recreate THAT Dirty Dancing lift. The run, the leap into the air… Louis really channeled Patrick Swayze with a salsa to The Time Of My Life.

Scott Mills and Joanne Clifton

Scott Mills took the plunge as the Little Mermaid’s crab Sebastian, with Joanne Clifton at his side. Together they performed a samba to Under The Sea and left the judges almost speechless – although Craig managed to recover fast enough to describe the Radio 1 DJ’s look as “lobster on acid”.

Denise van Outen and James Jordan

Woody danced the foxtrot to You’ve Got A Friend In Me from Toy Story – but there was no wooden dancing from Denise and James.

Strictly Come Dancing's movie week airs on BBC1 at 6:45pm on Saturday 8th October