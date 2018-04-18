Rachel Riley is joined by Strictly boyfriend Pasha Kovalev on Countdown - for a whole week
Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley were partners on Strictly Come Dancing five years ago
How do you spell "awww"? Rachel Riley's boyfriend Pasha Kovalev is joining her on Countdown.
Strictly Come Dancing pro Kovalev and Countdown presenter Riley first met in 2013, when they were partnered up for the eleventh series of the BBC series.
And now it's apparently Bring Your Boyfriend To Work Day – or rather week – because Kovalev will star in the daytime Channel 4 show until Friday.
Riley tweeted: "Starting today this guy's on @C4Countdown all week. Chatting childhood in Soviet Russia, Strictly and his UK tour, even I learnt something!"
Of course, this is not the first time the professional dancer has had a go at Countdown – but it remains to be seen whether things will get X-rated this time around.
Kovalev made an appearance in 8 out of 10 Cats does Countdown back in March 2017, when he managed to extract the word PHALLUS from the letters MEPHALSUL. Rachel had to put the letters up on the board, while host Nick Hewer needed a moment to take it in: “Sorry, I was just a bit stunned for a second.."