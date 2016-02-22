The 31-year-old is no stranger to TV talent contestants, being one of the final eighteen in BBC’s 2006 show How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria? which sought out a star for the stage production of The Sound of Music. Rose went on to receive a BBC Fame Academy Award to study Musical Theatre and Acting in New York. She has since sung all over the world at events and weddings.

Away from singing Rose is a brand ambassador for a number of British companies such as Harrods and Land Rover. She also does charity work for Starlight Children’s Foundation and The Godlington Foundation, which supports an orphanage in Sierra Leone.

Rose has two older sisters, one a photographer and the other an upholsterer. She says that the children are more like the parents in their family as her mum and dad are eccentrics. Her mother is Pamela Jane and her father is Captain Ian Farquhar, the Joint-Master of the Duke of Beaufort’s Fox Hunt since 1965.

Rose herself suffered a bad accident when she was riding a horse. The horse fell into a ditch and she was thrown off. When she scrambled to get up, he kicked her in the face. She underwent reconstructive surgery on her face and after rebuilding her confidence is still riding horses.

In the hope of impressing coaches Ricky Wilson, Paloma Faith, will.i.am and Boy George in the last round of auditions, Rose sang an appealingly husky version of Dusty Springfield’s Anyone Who Had A Heart but sadly it was not enough to get the coaches to turn, with only will.i.am having a single place left in his team.