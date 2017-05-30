Poldark star Aidan Turner rules out Strictly Come Dancing – because he "can't stand" the show
Turner is unimpressed by the standard of dancing on Strictly
Don't expect to see Aidan Turner gracing the Strictly dance floor any time soon. In fact, the Poldark star absolutely detests the talent show and thinks the dancing is "rubbish".
Turner himself actually took up ballroom and Latin American dancing at the age of six, and represented Ireland for ten years as a competitive dancer - once placing third in the All-Ireland National Dance Championships.
But in his eyes, the dancing on display in BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing just isn't any good.
"I hate it. God, I hate watching it now, I can't stand it really," he told the Radio Times.
The actor – who plays heartthrob Ross Poldark in the hit BBC drama – then claimed that the reality series is "not about dancing... the dancing is rubbish".
So we shouldn't be placing our bets on Turner as a surprise addition to the 2017 line-up?
"I don't know if I'm eligible because I used to compete at an amateur level. I think you need to be, like, a raw beginner," he said.
"They haven't asked me, no. And just for the record, I wouldn't do it."
Read the full interview in Radio Times magazine out now