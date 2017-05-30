But in his eyes, the dancing on display in BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing just isn't any good.

"I hate it. God, I hate watching it now, I can't stand it really," he told the Radio Times.

The actor – who plays heartthrob Ross Poldark in the hit BBC drama – then claimed that the reality series is "not about dancing... the dancing is rubbish".

So we shouldn't be placing our bets on Turner as a surprise addition to the 2017 line-up?

"I don't know if I'm eligible because I used to compete at an amateur level. I think you need to be, like, a raw beginner," he said.

"They haven't asked me, no. And just for the record, I wouldn't do it."

