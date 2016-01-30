Paloma and Boy George in fiery bust-up over former Liberty X star on The Voice
Pitching gets bitchy as The Voice coaches do battle to get Kevin Simm on their team
If Paloma Faith and Boy George wore gloves on The Voice, well 1. That would be weird 2. They would totally be off.
Yes, tonight the two new coaches come to blows over an act. In fact, the two are pitching their socks off for a familiar face: former Liberty X star Kevin Simm.
The fire is lit after Paloma pretends to sleep during Boy George’s passionate pitch.
“Is it finished, is it time for us to wake up now?” she teases as they both try and tempt the singer onto their team.
Boy George wastes no time showing his anger, insisting she’s being “rude”. He goes on to point out she’s yet to have a hit in the US, unlike himself.
Saucer of milk for anyone?
Ricky Wilson and will.i.am look on uncomfortably as Kevin is left to nervously wait on stage to make his decision.
Will either of the new coaches be triumphant, or did any of the other coaches turn? Find out tonight from 7:45pm on BBC1.