The fire is lit after Paloma pretends to sleep during Boy George’s passionate pitch.

“Is it finished, is it time for us to wake up now?” she teases as they both try and tempt the singer onto their team.

Boy George wastes no time showing his anger, insisting she’s being “rude”. He goes on to point out she’s yet to have a hit in the US, unlike himself.

More like this

Saucer of milk for anyone?

Ricky Wilson and will.i.am look on uncomfortably as Kevin is left to nervously wait on stage to make his decision.

Advertisement

Will either of the new coaches be triumphant, or did any of the other coaches turn? Find out tonight from 7:45pm on BBC1.