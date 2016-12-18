“My wife has been here every single week, going up and down between Manchester and just been my absolute anchor,” Oduba told RadioTimes.com and other press moments after lifting the Glitterball trophy in the Strictly ballroom.

“She’s supported us so much,” added Clifton.

Both Oduba and Clifton were full of admiration for one another, with Oduba heaping plenty of praise on the rest of the Clifton clan, including Joanne's brother Kevin Clifton and his wife Karen.

“The Clifton family are the most inspirational, loving collection of people that we have the fortune seeing every day,” he said. “And to be welcomed into their family – every single one of them – they are incredible. Your mum, your dad, your brother, your sister-in-law – it’s been amazing to be a part of your family.”

Meanwhile, Clifton added: “I don’t know whether you could see that on the screen or not, but off camera, on camera… it didn’t even matter. We’ve just become like… he’s my best buddy. We’re so close.”

However, Clifton also admitted that she felt as though she had to apologise to her brother who has now made it to the Strictly final four times in a row and has never won the show.

“I’ve just said sorry to him because he’s made four finals and he’s never won it yet,” said Clifton as she tried to fight the tears.

Asked whether he thought other stars had been at an advantage in the series because of their previous dance training, Oduba said: “Everybody who is dancing on this show is putting in the same amount of effort, the same amount of heart, the same amount of drive.

“We’ve all loved it. We started as a family on this. Everybody – we said just before we went out – everybody was so proud of anyone who won. I’ve never danced before. It’s all down to Jo – everything that I’ve learnt on this show has been down to Jo. She’s the most incredible teacher, the most amazing partner and one of my best friends for life.”

Oduba also said that he would keeeep dancing after his win which saw him beat Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac and former Eternal singer Louise Redknapp in the live Strictly final on Saturday night.

Asked if he would be giving up his job as a sports presenter and turn to dancing professionally, Oduba replied: “Are you kidding me? Professionally?

“No. This has just been fun. This whole thing has been fun. I’m not giving up anything. And in fact it’s just been the best thing to acquire the ability to dance. It’s just going to be a thread through my life for the rest of my life.

“I’m not stopping dancing after this,” added Oduba. “I fell in love with dancing after the first week and dancing with her has just been the best gift. It has given me a new lease of life and everybody should learn to dance.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in 2017 but definitely I’m going to carry on dancing.”