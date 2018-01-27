In the dying moments of one act's performance, Murs hurriedly pushes his button just in time for the song to end.

The white lights appear but his chair doesn't spin round, leaving Olly shouting “I pressed it, I pressed it!” and looking a bit perplexed.

Thankfully, his intentions were registered in time and his chair was (eventually) turned around to see the act he pushed his button for, ensuring their place on the programme.

A show source told RadioTimes.com: “It was a fault with the motor mechanism in the chair.

"Olly did press his button within the time.”

The Voice UK airs 8pm Saturday 27th January on ITV