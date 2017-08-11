And what did last year's break-out Strictly star have to say? "He gave me a very comprehensive briefing about it," said Rev Coles, adding that Balls had been very "thoughtful" in his advice.

Could that advice have been comprehensive enough to involve specific dance moves? If this music video from Rev Coles' pop star days as one half of 80s chart-toppers The Communards is anything to go by, he already has a bit of the Balls magic about him...

The new series of Strictly really can't come soon enough...

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn