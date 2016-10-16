Naga Munchetty is the fourth celebrity to leave Strictly 2016
The BBC Breakfast presenter faced singer Anastacia in the dance-off, but couldn’t convince the judges to save her with her Charleston
BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty won’t have to couple early starts with endless dance lessons any longer as she’s become the fourth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2016.
Munchetty – who elicited some praise from the judges for her lively mermaid themed Charleston with partner Pasha Kovalev – was second from last on the leaderboard when the judges’ scores were tallied on Saturday night, and failed to improve her position in the public vote for Sunday's results show.
Anastacia and her partner Brendan Cole _ who performed a Rumba to The Way We Were had been just one slot above Naga and Pasha, but fell into the bottom two and faced the duo in the dance-off.
The judges voted unanimously to save Anastacia and Brendan after their performance, which Bruno Tonioli described as a “much clearer, slicker and more rounded performance.”
When asked what her highlight of the show had been, Naga said “this week.”
“Getting to know Pasha, working with Pasha, I’ve loved every minute of it, your patience, your brilliance with your choreography and just being the best teacher I’ve ever had”, she added. “Thank you for being the best student I’ve ever had”, partner Pasha replied, “so determined and so much fun all the time.”
Munchetty is the third contestant voted off the show, but the fourth contestant to leave following Will Young's decision to withdraw from the competition earlier in the week.
The Sunday night results show extravaganza also featured a performance from Madness.
The remaining eleven couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday October 22nd at 6.35pm with the results show on Sunday October 23rd at 7.15pm on BBC One.