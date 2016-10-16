Anastacia and her partner Brendan Cole _ who performed a Rumba to The Way We Were had been just one slot above Naga and Pasha, but fell into the bottom two and faced the duo in the dance-off.

The judges voted unanimously to save Anastacia and Brendan after their performance, which Bruno Tonioli described as a “much clearer, slicker and more rounded performance.”

When asked what her highlight of the show had been, Naga said “this week.”

More like this

“Getting to know Pasha, working with Pasha, I’ve loved every minute of it, your patience, your brilliance with your choreography and just being the best teacher I’ve ever had”, she added. “Thank you for being the best student I’ve ever had”, partner Pasha replied, “so determined and so much fun all the time.”

Munchetty is the third contestant voted off the show, but the fourth contestant to leave following Will Young's decision to withdraw from the competition earlier in the week.

The Sunday night results show extravaganza also featured a performance from Madness.

Advertisement

The remaining eleven couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday October 22nd at 6.35pm with the results show on Sunday October 23rd at 7.15pm on BBC One.