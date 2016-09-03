The 28-year-old made it through to the six chair challenge a couple of years ago, but failed to be selected for judges' houses.

Cowell picked Lizzy Pattinson, little sister of Twlight star Robert instead, but afterwards expressed regret.

He tweeted at the time: 'I should have kept Janet. My mistake.'

More like this

Grogan, who also attempted to represent Ireland in the Eurovison song contest, admits that the tweet gave her the motivation to try again.

Advertisement

Watch her original 2014 audition below: