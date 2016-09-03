Meet X Factor singer Janet Grogan - Simon Cowell's 'biggest mistake'
The X Factor judge receives a blast from the past on Saturday night's show
Published: Saturday, 3 September 2016 at 6:30 pm
X Factor fans should recognise a familiar face when they settle down to Saturday night's show.
Irish singer Janet Grogan, who appeared in the 2014 series, is set to return to the audition stage.
The 28-year-old made it through to the six chair challenge a couple of years ago, but failed to be selected for judges' houses.
Cowell picked Lizzy Pattinson, little sister of Twlight star Robert instead, but afterwards expressed regret.
He tweeted at the time: 'I should have kept Janet. My mistake.'
Grogan, who also attempted to represent Ireland in the Eurovison song contest, admits that the tweet gave her the motivation to try again.
Watch her original 2014 audition below:
