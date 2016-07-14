You won't even need one guess to figure out which category Walsh has been given, you'll just know. Yes, of course it's the Groups. Walsh the Groups, the Groups Walsh... it's just the X Factor way.

Sharon Osbourne was apparently almost given that category (with Walsh there? Foolishness) but joked she wouldn't be able to keep up with that many singers. But as it goes - again not unexpectedly - Walsh can't keep up either and has already been caught out for not being able to name the members of his various bands.

Seemingly trying to make Simon Cowell and Mrs O look silly, Walsh made a joke about whether or not they knew some of their acts' names during filming of the Six Chair Challenge. Two minutes later, a source told us, they turned the tables on Walsh and he couldn't name the individual members of his groups himself.

Egg, meet face.

Of course Walsh could most certainly tell us who they were all a young version of. And whether or not they're the next. big. pop. star. But as for who they actually are, he's not entirely sure.

As for who the rest of the gang actually have: Sharon Osbourne has the Overs (she won with Sam Bailey in 2013 when she had this category last), Scherzinger has the Boys (ditto, she won with James Arthur with the same category in 2012) and Mr Simon Cowell has, for the first time, got the Girls, which saw Louisa Johnson win last year (albeit under Rita Ora's mentorship rather than his). Let the games begin.

The X Factor returns to ITV later this year