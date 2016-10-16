Louis Walsh accuses The X Factor's Honey G of being David Cameron in a wig
Is the former prime minister making the most of his retirement from politics?
Honey G storms into the X Factor live shows just after former PM David Cameron quits politics – coincidence? Louis Walsh thinks not.
After the controversial rapper performed Mo Money Mo Problems for Motown Week, Louis went straight in, telling her: "Everybody is saying to me that they think that you're David Cameron in a wig."
Simon Cowell yelled out: "What?!" – but Louis pressed on.
"People are saying to me that they think it's David Cameron in a wig. Is it true?" he asked, adding: "People are saying it to me in Dublin. I don't know."
An outraged Sharon Osbourne was completely unimpressed, telling him: "How dare you and how dare your friends."
The theory does have its supporters, however.
For her part, Honey handled the whole thing with grace, explaining: "I laughed it off. I laughed it off."