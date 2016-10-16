Simon Cowell yelled out: "What?!" – but Louis pressed on.

"People are saying to me that they think it's David Cameron in a wig. Is it true?" he asked, adding: "People are saying it to me in Dublin. I don't know."

An outraged Sharon Osbourne was completely unimpressed, telling him: "How dare you and how dare your friends."

More like this

The theory does have its supporters, however.

Advertisement

For her part, Honey handled the whole thing with grace, explaining: "I laughed it off. I laughed it off."