"Loose cannon" Louis Walsh is finally considering joining Twitter - despite fears he'll be "sued"
Xtra Factor host Rylan has vowed to get the X Factor judge tweeting despite Walsh's worries that his outspoken views will get him into trouble...
Twitter would be a better place with Louis Walsh on it, right?
But until now the social media site has been sadly devoid of the random musings of the X Factor judge because – and I quote – he thinks he'll get "sued".
"I’m a loose cannon. I couldn’t be on Twitter because I would say what I really thought and I would get in trouble," Walsh told RadioTimes.com at this week's series launch.
"I like to say what I really feel and sometimes people don’t like it."
Insisting it would be quite splendid to see these outrageous messages however, Xtra Factor Live co-host Rylan Clark-Neal joined our impromptu campaign to get Louis tweeting.
"Our aim on Xtra Factor is, we’re going to get Louis Walsh a Twitter account, we’re going to get verified [Walsh: "No I can’t!"] and we’re going to make sure it happens. Deal? We are going to get you a Twitter account. You cannot say no. We’ll look like mugs when we get sacked."
Dismissing Louis' wails of "I'm going to get sued..." Rylan continued: "I don’t care, I’ll set it up without your knowledge, I know your pin."
The judge – back on the show after a year away – eventually conceded. Sort of.
"OK... we’ll see. We’ll see. I’ll have to talk to my lawyers."
#excited
The X Factor returns this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV