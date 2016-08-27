"I’m a loose cannon. I couldn’t be on Twitter because I would say what I really thought and I would get in trouble," Walsh told RadioTimes.com at this week's series launch.

"I like to say what I really feel and sometimes people don’t like it."

Insisting it would be quite splendid to see these outrageous messages however, Xtra Factor Live co-host Rylan Clark-Neal joined our impromptu campaign to get Louis tweeting.

"Our aim on Xtra Factor is, we’re going to get Louis Walsh a Twitter account, we’re going to get verified [Walsh: "No I can’t!"] and we’re going to make sure it happens. Deal? We are going to get you a Twitter account. You cannot say no. We’ll look like mugs when we get sacked."

Dismissing Louis' wails of "I'm going to get sued..." Rylan continued: "I don’t care, I’ll set it up without your knowledge, I know your pin."

The judge – back on the show after a year away – eventually conceded. Sort of.

"OK... we’ll see. We’ll see. I’ll have to talk to my lawyers."

#excited

