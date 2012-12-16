A unanimous decision from judges Len Goodman, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood saw Lisa Riley eliminated from the tournament.

Craig recognised it was a difficult decision, saying he had chosen "purely based on technique."

Darcey said:"This is so hard but yes, technically, the ones I’m going to save are Denise and James."

Added Bruno:"First I have to say you’ve both done so well to come this far, great dancing, great entertainment but I have to go for the best dance and that was delivered by Denise and James."

On being delivered the final verdict, Lisa broke down in tears and was delivered a standing ovation by the Television Centre audience in London.

"It’s been the best time of my entire life, I can’t thank you enough. From the costume to the makeup, everybody backstage is just beyond belief, and all the judges, I’ve had the time of my life. And one person has made that and that’s Robin Windsor. He has just been amazing.” She said.

"What you don’t all know is having me as a partner is a really, really tough ask and every week, week in week out he’s done it…and he’s helped me through one of the toughest times of my life. I owe every inch of Strictly to him, he’s just amazing."

Robin chocked back his own tears to compliment his dance partner: "I just want to say from day one this whole experience this year has been absolutely amazing, and Lisa has come out and shown you don’t have to be a certain size to dance, and she’s inspired so many people around the country. She is one of the loveliest, nicest people I’ve ever met."

The final of Strictly 2012 will be decided next Saturday night from 6:30pm on BBC1