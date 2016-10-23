The Birds of a Feather gang have been reunited in Malta – and there's a special visitor with them.

Advertisement

Lesley Joseph, who is currently appearing in Strictly Come Dancing, joined co-stars Pauline Quirke and Linda Robsen on the Mediterranean island – and decided to bring along dance partner Anton Du Beke, too.

It also happens to be Lesely's 71st birthday today too, so maybe he was helping her celebrate?

The Essex sitcom, which ran on the BBC from 1989-1998, was revived two years ago by ITV.

This year's Christmas special will feature the pals heading off on a foreign adventure, and we've been promised guest stars, stunts, and many other surprises.

More like this
Advertisement

Will one of them be an appearance from Anton? We'll have to wait and see...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement