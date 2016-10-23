Lesley Joseph brings Strictly partner Anton du Beke along for Birds of a Feather filming in Malta
Will the Strictly pro make a special appearance in the ITV Christmas special? Or are they getting in some last minute training?
The Birds of a Feather gang have been reunited in Malta – and there's a special visitor with them.
Lesley Joseph, who is currently appearing in Strictly Come Dancing, joined co-stars Pauline Quirke and Linda Robsen on the Mediterranean island – and decided to bring along dance partner Anton Du Beke, too.
It also happens to be Lesely's 71st birthday today too, so maybe he was helping her celebrate?
The Essex sitcom, which ran on the BBC from 1989-1998, was revived two years ago by ITV.
This year's Christmas special will feature the pals heading off on a foreign adventure, and we've been promised guest stars, stunts, and many other surprises.
Will one of them be an appearance from Anton? We'll have to wait and see...