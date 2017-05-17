Katy Perry to judge on American Idol reboot
The singer says she loves "discovering diamonds in the rough"
Katy Perry will be one of the judges on the reboot of US talent show American Idol.
The series was cancelled over a year ago on Fox due to declining ratings, but is making a comeback on ABC in 2018, with the pop star on its judging panel.
Perry said: “I am honoured and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories.”
“I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough, from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”
Perry has previously appeared on American Idol as a guest judge in 2009 and 2010 – and on X Factor here in the UK, too.
Last year’s judges were Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr, it is unknown which of them, if any, will be returning for the reboot.
Perry also recently announced the release date for her new album Witness, due out on 9th June.