Later that year, he also released his debut single When We Meet. It reached number eight in the official independent singles chart. Puzzlingly it doesn’t seem to be on YouTube, but it is available on iTunes here.

More recently, this year he has released music with AMV Live Music, who have uploaded two of his videos to YouTube:

They state that he has collaborated in writing songs with Jack Walton, Lucy Spraggan (who he has also supported on tour) and Nicholas McDonald (who he lost out on a place in the live finals of X Factor to alongside Luke Friend and Sam Callaghan).

He has also reportedly worked alongside Peter Andre and Boney M, as well as Jake Quickenden and 2013 X Factor runner-up Nicholas McDonald.

Meanwhile, he has also headlined at the O2 in Newcastle, just five days before Scouting for Girls played the same venue. Don’t believe us?

