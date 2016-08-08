On landing the show, ITV announced it would air the main series, as well as new venture The Voice Kids and an additional ITV2 spin-off.

But the sister show is over before it even begun.

Instead bosses want to focus their attention on the main series and the debut Voice Kids, we're told. Budget concerns, we're assured, are not to blame – rather they want to build up the two main formats for their first outing as ITV products. We're told no presenter had been lined up for the spin-off.

"We are currently focused on The Voice UK and The Voice Kids, both of which will broadcast on ITV in 2017, and there are no plans at present for a spin off show," a spokesperson told us.

The BBC had its own sister show in 2014 on BBC2, The Voice: Louder on Two. Hosted by Zoe Ball, it didn't return the following year. But the idea of a spin-off isn't being ruled out indefinitely at ITV, we're told. The main series has a three-year deal with the channel (Kids has a two-year deal), so could be brought in at a later date.

Perhaps if X Factor's new format works, with Xtra going live even during pre-recorded auditions, this could be adopted down the line. The channel has certainly had success with spin-offs in the past and long-running Britain's Got More Talent is often favourably compared to the main series.

The Voice UK is instead set to be supported online, much like ITV2's big-hitter Love Island, where fans will be able to see more interviews, videos and news that would have made up much of the sister show's content. An app may well be brought in to engage 'double screeners'.

Early auditions have been taking place for both versions of the show with coaching line-ups yet to be fully confirmed. We know regular will.i.am will appear on both series, while former coach Sir Tom Jones and potential new face, pop star Jennifer Hudson, remain hot contenders.

The Voice UK is expected to air on ITV early next year