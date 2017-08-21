It will reward ordinary people who have done extraordinary things, and show them being given a surprise “performance of a lifetime” from their heroes.

From the same production partnership that brought us The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent – Simon Cowell's Syco and Thames – Your Song is being pegged as a very emotional 60 minutes of television.

Emma Willis, who is one of the busiest women in entertainment with Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother and The Voice, said: “This is such an amazing show to be part of… imagine seeing somebody you love, and who is so deserving, being surprised with the performance of a lifetime by their musical hero!

“I think there’ll be plenty of tears, hugs and happiness!”

Your Song is set to air in a prime-time slot on ITV in autumn 2017.