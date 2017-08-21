ITV commission singing show from X Factor and Got Talent producers presented by Emma Willis
Your Song will see music’s “biggest stars” surprising their fans with a special performance just for them
A one-off singing show is coming to ITV later this year in the form of Your Song.
The show, presented by The Voice’s Emma Willis, is set to feature music’s “biggest stars”.
It will reward ordinary people who have done extraordinary things, and show them being given a surprise “performance of a lifetime” from their heroes.
From the same production partnership that brought us The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent – Simon Cowell's Syco and Thames – Your Song is being pegged as a very emotional 60 minutes of television.
Emma Willis, who is one of the busiest women in entertainment with Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother and The Voice, said: “This is such an amazing show to be part of… imagine seeing somebody you love, and who is so deserving, being surprised with the performance of a lifetime by their musical hero!
More like this
“I think there’ll be plenty of tears, hugs and happiness!”
Your Song is set to air in a prime-time slot on ITV in autumn 2017.