Is Downton's Michelle Dockery being lined up for Strictly Come Dancing?
The actress is rumoured to be in the frame for a spell on the dancefloor
Could Michelle Dockery be set to swap the hallowed halls of Downton for the Strictly ballroom?
With her final scenes as Lady Mary Crawley airing at Christmas, the actress is no longer committed to Julian Fellowes' ITV period drama – and as such, her name has been attached to numerous projects, among them BBC's popular dance contest.
But would Lady Mary ever pull on her gloves and grace Strictly with her presence? With brand new US series Good Behaviour in the works, this rumour seems unlikely, despite The Mirror reporting that the series is desperate to sign her up.
"Strictly bosses have been trying to get her on the show for years," reveals a 'source'. "But she's always been tied down to ITV because she was in a contract with them, and filming with Downton would always overlap with Strictly.
"Now she's not working for ITV they've pounced on her. They know she could be a star attraction."
This wouldn't be the first we've seen of Dockery's dancing...
... and the actress herself isn't averse to the idea of competing for the glitterball. She's previously said she'd "actually quite like" to do Strictly. "I'm a dancer so that's my thing."
Could she press pause on her Hollywood career to try her hand at the Charleston? She can certainly carry off those 1920s ballgowns...