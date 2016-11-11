The recruitment consultant turned rapper from North Weezy (Harrow) is taking on a Bee Gees classic for X Factor Disco Week, putting her own spin on Staying Alive to give the nation Saturday night fever.

Meanwhile Sam Lavery will also be singing on the theme of survival, with Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive.

Emily Middlemass takes on Wishing On A Star, first made famous by Rose Royce back in the 1970s.

For Matt Terry, it’s The Emotions’ Best of My Love.

Ryan Lawrie is apparently going to Play That Funky Music with Wild Cherry’s classic.

There’ll hopefully be No More Tears for Saara Aalto with her take on Enough Is Enough by Barbara Streisand and Donna Summer.

And 5 After Midnight will take us to a Boogie Wonderland with Earth, Wind & Fire.

Who’ll sing their way to safety? Tune in on Saturday to find out.

The X Factor Disco Week will shimmy onto your TV screen on ITV on Saturday at 8pm