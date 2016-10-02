Sharon said: “I’m really disappointed that Ivy couldn't continue in the competition but I really wish her well.

"I thought long and hard about who can take Ivy's place in the competition and I have never received so many calls and texts about an auditionee before.

“She's larger than life, she's fun, she's different to everyone else in this competition... and I love different.”

Honey G was sympathetic: “I think Ivy's voice is incredible and she's very talented. She definitely would have gone very far in the competition if she had stayed.

“Obviously it's a great shame she couldn't progress but I'm very lucky and very happy to be back in the competition, a complete stroke of luck for me."

But clearly thought her second chance in the competition was well deserved: "I'm not just belting out an amazing voice, I am what is happening right now in the music scene. I'm the whole shebang."

While Honey G and the rest of Sharon’s Overs jet off to LA, the Groups fly to Ibiza to sing for Louis Walsh, Simon Cowell invites the Girls to Malibu, and the Boys join Nicole Scherzinger in Nice.

The X Factor continues on ITV Saturday 1st October at 8pm and Sunday 2nd October at 7:30pm