Here's why Greg Rutherford and Judge Rinder were NOT watching the Strictly semi-final...
Who knew the two former Strictly Come Dancing contestants were such good friends?
Judge Rinder and Greg Rutherford have a good excuse for not watching Ore Oduba, Louise Redknapp, Danny Mac and Claudia Fragapane battle it out in the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final: they are at the top of a French mountain.
It was only last week that Rinder was eliminated from the competition, following in the footsteps of Olympic longjumper Rutherford who left the show in week nine.
But missing out on a spot in the semi-final has come with a silver lining, as the TV judge is now living it up in the luxury ski resort of Val Thorens with his newfound Strictly best friend. Even better: the two of them have brought the spirit of Strictly on holiday with them.
Rutherford wrote: "Dancing at the top of a mountain. Surely it's a 10. @bbcstrictly."
He added: "Me and Rob (Judge Rinder) are having an incredible time in #valthorens. Conditions are almost perfect."
The athlete also proved there were no hard feelings, sending a message to the four semi-finalists who were stuck in the Elstree Studio instead of taking in the mountain air...
The Strictly Come Dancing results show starts at 7:15pm on Sunday 6th November on BBC1