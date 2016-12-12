But missing out on a spot in the semi-final has come with a silver lining, as the TV judge is now living it up in the luxury ski resort of Val Thorens with his newfound Strictly best friend. Even better: the two of them have brought the spirit of Strictly on holiday with them.

Rutherford wrote: "Dancing at the top of a mountain. Surely it's a 10. @bbcstrictly."

He added: "Me and Rob (Judge Rinder) are having an incredible time in #valthorens. Conditions are almost perfect."

The athlete also proved there were no hard feelings, sending a message to the four semi-finalists who were stuck in the Elstree Studio instead of taking in the mountain air...

