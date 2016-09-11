Well, it would look just so lovely on the mantlepiece, wouldn't it?

As for who these pros are going into ballroom battle with, well Clifton's got sports presenter Ore Oduba. He appears to be getting on rather well, learning his first dance in just one day.

The word Proud doesn't even begin to explain!Hes only gone&got the whole dance down on DAY1! @OreOduba @bbcstrictly pic.twitter.com/R55tRFYUKQ — joanne k clifton (@joanneclifton) September 6, 2016

But don't underestimate Jones's celeb dance partner, former MP Ed Balls, who has been getting all the extra dance practice in that he can. Even if it's on the kitchen floor while decked out in a suit...

Strictly Come Dancing returns Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th of September on BBC1