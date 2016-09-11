Here's two Strictly pro dancers fighting over a glitterball
Joanne Clifton and new pro Katya Jones *really* want to win
Strictly Come Dancing is one big happy family, but at the end of the day there's a trophy to be won and the celebs - and pros - want to win it. Case in point: here's two professional dancers fighting over a glitterball that isn't actually the glitterball trophy.
With the added dramatic effect of slow-mo (thanks Neil Jones) here's Joanne Clifton and new recruit Katya Jones trying their hardest to hang on tight to the sparkly sphere.
Well, it would look just so lovely on the mantlepiece, wouldn't it?
As for who these pros are going into ballroom battle with, well Clifton's got sports presenter Ore Oduba. He appears to be getting on rather well, learning his first dance in just one day.
The word Proud doesn't even begin to explain!Hes only gone&got the whole dance down on DAY1! @OreOduba @bbcstrictly pic.twitter.com/R55tRFYUKQ
— joanne k clifton (@joanneclifton) September 6, 2016
But don't underestimate Jones's celeb dance partner, former MP Ed Balls, who has been getting all the extra dance practice in that he can. Even if it's on the kitchen floor while decked out in a suit...
Strictly Come Dancing returns Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th of September on BBC1