Harry Styles' X Factor performance blew fans away - and reminded them of a certain rock star
Watch the performance that put viewers in mind of Mick Jagger and David Bowie
Former One Direction star Harry Styles made a triumphant return to the show that spawned his career on Saturday night with his first solo performance on The X Factor – and it's safe to say viewers were impressed.
He even gained a few fans.
Safe to say people were impressed.
Strutting around the stage in a purple flared one-piece as he performed his new single Kiwi, Harry even reminded people of a certain veteran rock star...
They weren't the only one.
And there were more.
It wasn't just Jagger though...
Deja vu?
Or...the Joker?
Of course, there's one way to decide for yourself whether Harry is more Jagger or Bowie (or Joker) - watch it.
The X Factor continues on Sunday night on ITV at 7:25pm