Candice Brown

Series: 2016

Position: Winner

From: Bedfordshire

Twitter: @CandiceBrown

Instagram: candicebrown

Previous GBBO highlight: Biscuit Week has to be Candice’s highlight, when she made an incredibly intricate gingerbread pub and whipped out some of the best innuendos of the series. “Can you come and grab my jugs please?”

What she’s been up to since Bake Off: Candice has been a busy bee since she won the show. She published her book Comfort: Bakes and Family Treats in 2017, competed on Dancing on Ice earlier this year and got married in October. Her fellow Bake Off stars gifted her and her husband 12 wedding cakes on their special day.

Kate Henry

Series: 2014

Eliminated: Week 7

From: Brighton

Twitter: @Treaclebakes

Instagram: treaclebakes

Previous GBBO highlight: Pies and Tarts Week saw Kate win Star Baker – and it was also the same fateful episode as bingate. #NeverForget.

What she’s been up to since Bake Off: Since GBBO, Kate has trained as a professional chef and is available for private hire. On her website, she also posts low-carb recipes and does food photography and styling.

Dr Tamal Ray

Series: 2015

Eliminated: Week 10 (Runner up)

From: Manchester

Twitter: @DrRayBakes

Instagram: drraybakes

Previous GBBO highlight: Plenty of Bake Off viewers had a crush on Tamal (a doctor who can bake = dream man), and the levels of adoration went off the scale when he revealed his love for sandwiches, and replicated one of his favourite ever sarnies inside a vol-au-vent. As you do.

What he’s been up to since Bake Off: Tamal presents Channel 4's Live Well For Longer and is also a food columnist for the Guardian: Feast magazine… oh, and he’s still an NHS doctor, too.

Steven Carter-Bailey

Series: 2017

Eliminated: Week 10 (Runner Up)

From: Watford

Twitter: @SpongeCakeSqTin

Instagram: SpongeCakeSqTin

Previous GBBO highlight: Steven’s Coloured Bread Sculpture showstopper was pretty unforgettable. His bread handbag was made with chorizo, manchego and cherry bread, with a curried breadstick chain and a chocolate and peppermint handle. He also threw in beetroot and spinach on the bag itself. Enough said.

What he’s been up to since Bake Off: The baker has appeared at a host of food festivals across the country, baked on TV with Anton Du Beke and appeared on the ITV London News as a special reporter on London’s bakeries.

The Great New Year's Bake Off will air at 7:40pm on New Year's Day on Channel 4