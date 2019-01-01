The Great New Year’s Bake Off: meet the bakers
Find out which favourites are returning to the tent this year – and what they’ve been up to
Following this year's Christmas episode, Bake Off is back with the second of its two festive specials, inviting four more former contestants to return to the famous tent to show off their not-so-soggy bottoms.
Here's who’ll be battling it out for Star Baker on New Year’s Day…
Candice Brown
Series: 2016
Position: Winner
From: Bedfordshire
Twitter: @CandiceBrown
Instagram: candicebrown
Previous GBBO highlight: Biscuit Week has to be Candice’s highlight, when she made an incredibly intricate gingerbread pub and whipped out some of the best innuendos of the series. “Can you come and grab my jugs please?”
What she’s been up to since Bake Off: Candice has been a busy bee since she won the show. She published her book Comfort: Bakes and Family Treats in 2017, competed on Dancing on Ice earlier this year and got married in October. Her fellow Bake Off stars gifted her and her husband 12 wedding cakes on their special day.
Kate Henry
Series: 2014
Eliminated: Week 7
From: Brighton
Twitter: @Treaclebakes
Instagram: treaclebakes
Previous GBBO highlight: Pies and Tarts Week saw Kate win Star Baker – and it was also the same fateful episode as bingate. #NeverForget.
What she’s been up to since Bake Off: Since GBBO, Kate has trained as a professional chef and is available for private hire. On her website, she also posts low-carb recipes and does food photography and styling.
Dr Tamal Ray
Series: 2015
Eliminated: Week 10 (Runner up)
From: Manchester
Twitter: @DrRayBakes
Instagram: drraybakes
Previous GBBO highlight: Plenty of Bake Off viewers had a crush on Tamal (a doctor who can bake = dream man), and the levels of adoration went off the scale when he revealed his love for sandwiches, and replicated one of his favourite ever sarnies inside a vol-au-vent. As you do.
What he’s been up to since Bake Off: Tamal presents Channel 4's Live Well For Longer and is also a food columnist for the Guardian: Feast magazine… oh, and he’s still an NHS doctor, too.
Steven Carter-Bailey
Series: 2017
Eliminated: Week 10 (Runner Up)
From: Watford
Twitter: @SpongeCakeSqTin
Instagram: SpongeCakeSqTin
Previous GBBO highlight: Steven’s Coloured Bread Sculpture showstopper was pretty unforgettable. His bread handbag was made with chorizo, manchego and cherry bread, with a curried breadstick chain and a chocolate and peppermint handle. He also threw in beetroot and spinach on the bag itself. Enough said.
What he’s been up to since Bake Off: The baker has appeared at a host of food festivals across the country, baked on TV with Anton Du Beke and appeared on the ITV London News as a special reporter on London’s bakeries.
The Great New Year's Bake Off will air at 7:40pm on New Year's Day on Channel 4