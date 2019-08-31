While the studio audience will put one hopeful from each week through to the grand final, the other acts will be especially chosen by a judge with the help of the magic golden buzzer.

All the judges, plus hosts Ant and Dec, are allowed one golden buzzer throughout the series, with Amanda Holden being the first to choose her winning act.

Here’s who has been chosen as a golden buzzer act so far on Britain’s Got Talent.

Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer: Kseniya Simonova

The sand artist, who came first in Ukraine’s Got Talent in 2009, brought Holden to tears with her short story told by drawing techniques in sand.

“Your skill requires no language and you did it all with sand,” Holden said. "It was absolutely beautiful."

Simonova first appeared on the American version of The Champions spin-off earlier this year. She won Terry Crew’s golden buzzer, but finished third in the competition.

Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer: Alexa Lauenburger

The 11-year-old, who won the German edition of BGT in 2017, and her parade of eight pooches backflipped their way into our hearts - and straight into the live final after she won hosts Ant and Dec's golden buzzer.

"That was so brilliant," Ant said before he ensured Alexa's place in the final.

Britain's Got Talent: The Champions continues Saturdays at 7:30pm on ITV