Gifty Louise is the fourth act to leave the X Factor 2016 live shows
The singer was sent home after an intense sing-off with Four of Diamonds
Published: Sunday, 30 October 2016 at 8:00 pm
Gifty Louise has become the fourth act to be eliminated from The X Factor 2016 live shows.
Simon's singer found herself in the bottom two after failing to wow the viewers and judges with her Fright Night performance.
On reaching the bottom two, Gifty sang to try and save her place on the show but Simon was criticised for choosing her an obscure song.
Four of Diamonds won over the judges with The Voice Within by Christina Aguilera.
When the judges were announcing who they would send home, Simon accidentally said it would be Gifty, before saying "REWIND" and correcting himself, choosing Four of Diamonds.
The X Factor continues on ITV next Saturday night at 8pm
