Cole will be the star attraction at the theatre's production of Snow White and the – SEVEN! – Dwarves, playing Prince Charming from 7th to 30th December.

And if the move from one of Britain's biggest TV shows to local panto doesn't necessarily sound like it's on an upward trajectory, Brendan may be having the last laugh – according to The Sun, he's picking up a healthy six-figure salary for less than a month's work.